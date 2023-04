videoDetails

Delhi: Permission not given for Hanuman Jayanti Yatra in Jahangirpuri, continuous patrolling continues in the area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

The Delhi Police has not given permission to take out the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri area and security has also been tightened in the area.