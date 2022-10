Delhi: PM Narendra Modi leaves from BJP headquarter

Updated: Oct 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18 left from the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party met in the presence of PM Modi and party president JP Nadda at BJP headquarters. He was received by party's national president JP Nadda.