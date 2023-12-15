trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699139
Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Delhi Police gets huge success in the Parliament infiltration case. Delhi Police has got the remand of the accused for 7 days. Along with this, the Special Cell has started interrogating the accused. Many questions are being asked to the accused in this interrogation.

