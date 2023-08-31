trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656025
Delhi Police arrests another accused in Bhajanpura Murder Case

Aug 31, 2023
Amazon Senior Manager Shot Dead:: A horrifying incident came to light from Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Senior manager of Amazon was shot dead. Recently one accused was arrested in this regard and now Delhi Police has arrested another accused.
