Delhi Police arrests woman drug peddler

Anti-narcotics cell of Delhi Police has arrested a woman drug peddler who used to sell drugs to teenagers. The police team recovered 32.52 gm fine quality heroin from her possession. The accused was identified as 41 years old Bharti. The police team received secret information about the movement of a drug peddler, in the area of JJ colony, Dwarka. As per the information, the police team laid a trap at said place and the police team apprehended her immediately. During the investigation, a wet substance was recovered from her possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit, was found to be heroin.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

