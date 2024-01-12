trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708872
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
As the nation gears up to celebrate Republic Day, Delhi Police intensifies security measures in the capital. A state of high alert has been declared to ensure the safety of citizens and the smooth conduct of the festivities. Stay tuned for updates on the security preparations for this significant national event.

