Delhi Police files charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual exploitation

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Brij Bhushan Singh Harassment Case: Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This charge sheet has been filed on the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. This charge sheet has been filed in Rouse Avenue Court.

