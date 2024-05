videoDetails

Delhi Police forms SIT in Swati Maliwal Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Delhi Police investigation has been intensified in Swati Maliwal case. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has constituted SIT team. Swati Maliwal has given a big warning to the Aam Aadmi Party. She has said that she will go to court for every lie. Along with this, Swati Maliwal has made a serious allegation that a troll army has been deployed behind me.