Delhi Police reaches Sagar's House for Parliament Security Breach Investigation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police has intensified the investigation in the matter of security lapse of Parliament on 13 December 2023. Now Delhi Police is visiting houses of the accused and interrogating them. Delhi Police went to the house of accused Sagar and interrogated his family members. Know in detail in this report what happened during this interrogation.

