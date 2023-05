videoDetails

Delhi Police records statement of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, asks for documents

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

The strike of wrestlers is still going on at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has recorded the statement of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Along with this, documents have also been sought from Brij Bhushan Singh.