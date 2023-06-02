NewsVideos
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Delhi Sakshi Case Update: Delhi police has achieved great success in the Sakshi murder case in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. Police have recovered the knife used in the murder. This knife has been seized at the instance of accused Sahil. Know in detail in this report where the investigation has reached so far.

