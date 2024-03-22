Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police warns Aam Aadmi Party on protests

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED. CM Kejriwal has been arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case. Aam Aadmi Party has decided to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party has announced to protest outside the BJP office at 10 am on Friday. Regarding which Delhi Police has issued a warning. Besides, Section 144 has also been imposed outside the ED office.

All Videos

Akhilesh's big statement on Kejriwal's arrest
Play Icon11:10
Akhilesh's big statement on Kejriwal's arrest
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to get blessings of Shiva on Shukra Pradosh?
Play Icon05:20
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to get blessings of Shiva on Shukra Pradosh?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:46
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
INDIA Alliance on Kejriwal Arrest: I.N.D.I.A Alliance comes Arvind Kejriwal's support
Play Icon10:06
INDIA Alliance on Kejriwal Arrest: I.N.D.I.A Alliance comes Arvind Kejriwal's support
Watch AAP's first press confrence after Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon08:47
Watch AAP's first press confrence after Kejriwal Arrest

Trending Videos

Akhilesh's big statement on Kejriwal's arrest
play icon11:10
Akhilesh's big statement on Kejriwal's arrest
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to get blessings of Shiva on Shukra Pradosh?
play icon5:20
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to get blessings of Shiva on Shukra Pradosh?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:46
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
INDIA Alliance on Kejriwal Arrest: I.N.D.I.A Alliance comes Arvind Kejriwal's support
play icon10:6
INDIA Alliance on Kejriwal Arrest: I.N.D.I.A Alliance comes Arvind Kejriwal's support
Watch AAP's first press confrence after Kejriwal Arrest
play icon8:47
Watch AAP's first press confrence after Kejriwal Arrest