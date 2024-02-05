trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718006
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Delhi Operation Lotus Controversy: Kejriwal's reaction has come on the action of Crime Branch. There is a tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP over the Operation Lotus controversy in Delhi. Recently, the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police has given a notice to CM Kejriwal and Minister Atishi Marlena in this matter.

