Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal government action on pollution in Delhi

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal government has come into action on pollution in Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with officials regarding pollution. Apart from 13 hotspots in Delhi, 8 more such hotspots have been identified where AQI is more than 300.
