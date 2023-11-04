trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684183
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's "Severe" Air Quality Index | AQI (413)

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, a pulmonologist at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, discussed the "severe" Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on November 4. He listed a few causes of the poor air quality, including industrial and traffic activity.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Play Icon2:8
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
Play Icon3:33
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon8:51
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Play Icon3:21
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP

Trending Videos

'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
play icon2:8
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
play icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
play icon3:33
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
play icon8:51
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
play icon3:21
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP