Know all about Brazil Air Defence Contract

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Brazil has now planned to build a missile defense system in its country. But the two countries from which Brazil can get delivery are India and China. The new government of Brazil is weakening the missile air defense to further design its security system. And the focus of this system rests on two countries with Brazil's allies. Brazil is looking at air defense systems from India and China. There is a race between India's Akash and China's Sky Dragon-50 in terms of missile system. The new report says that Brazil is adjusting the air defense systems of both countries. In 2023, India's Akash missile technology demonstrated its strength in a live demonstration. Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. Which can destroy helicopters, fighter jets and UAVs within a range of 4 to 25 km.