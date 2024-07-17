videoDetails

Nandagopal Nandi-Anupriya Patel clash intensifies over toll plaza

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Varanasi-Sonbhadra Highway Toll Plaza Controversy: A letter war has started between Union Minister Anupriya Patel and UP Government Minister Nandagopal Nandi regarding toll plaza on Varanasi and Sonbhadra Highway in UP. Actually Anupriya Patel had written a letter to CM Yogi in this regard. The answer to which has been given by Minister Nandagopal Gupta Nandi. Nandi has said in reply that the toll plaza is also fine, and the distance between two tolls is also correct and no wrong collection is being done at any toll.