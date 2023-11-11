trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686755
Delhi Pollution update: AQI reached near 200 in many areas of Delhi

|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Delhi Pollution update: Pollution has increased again in Delhi NCR today, AQI has reached 282 in Anand Vihar, 220 in RK Puram, 236 in Punjabi Bagh. Let us tell you that after one day of rain, people got relief from pollution.. Before the rain, AQI in Delhi NCR had reached above 500.
