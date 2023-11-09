trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686202
Delhi Pollution Update: Gopal Rai Press conference on Pollution

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Artificial Rain in Delhi: Delhi NCR is not getting relief from poisonous air. Environment Minister's statement has come on Delhi pollution. To control the suffocating air pollution in Delhi, the Kejriwal government will now cause artificial rain in the city around November 20.
Artificial Rain in Delhi: Delhi NCR is not getting relief from poisonous air. Environment Minister's statement has come on Delhi pollution. To control the suffocating air pollution in Delhi,the Kejriwal government will now cause artificial rain in the city around November 20.,