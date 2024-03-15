NewsVideos
Delhi Protest: Refugees Breach Barricades Over CAA Statements

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Breaking News: Refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan breached barricades during a protest in Delhi against statements made by India alliance and Congress leaders regarding the implementation of CAA. The protest reflects the tensions surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and highlights the voices of those directly impacted by the legislation

