Delhi Rain Alert: It is raining heavily in Delhi since morning, changed the weather of Delhi

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Delhi Rain Alert: It is raining heavily in Delhi since morning, while people are facing problems due to change in weather due to rain. At the same time, an alert has been issued for rain in the coming days. It will rain heavily till July 29.
