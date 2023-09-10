trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660201
Delhi Rain update: Rain, pleasant weather in many areas of Delhi amid G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
On the second day of the G20 Summit being held in Delhi, there was heavy rain in many areas of Delhi. It rained in Delhi yesterday also. Due to which the weather in Delhi became pleasant.
g20 summit 2023 live,Delhi rains,Delhi rain update,rain news,delhi g20 summit,G20 summit 2023,Zee News,Rishi Sunak,Rishi sunak Akashar dham mandir,Margaret McLeod,US Spoke person,Foreign Service Officer,g20 summit live updates,Delhi G20 Summit LIVE Updates,g20 summit delhi,G20 summit,delhi g20 summit,PM Modi,rishi sunak g20 india,Antonio Guterres,Joe Biden,Emmanuel Macron,rishi sunak in india,Sheikh Hasina,Fumio Kishida,G20 summit 2023,