Delhi remains flooded as Yamuna begins to recede, water level likely to fall below danger mark soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Delhi continued to remain flooded as Yamuna water gradually began receding slowly in Delhi on July 16. The latest water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 meters at 8 am on July 16. Notably, Yamuna’s danger level in Delhi is at 205.33 meters.
