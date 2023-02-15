videoDetails

Delhi Road Rage Case: Man Stabbed to Death in Nangloi, Incident Caught on Camera

Feb 15, 2023

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi area on Tuesday evening. According to the victim`s family, the incident took place as an aftermath of road rage. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Malik, 25, who was allegedly thrashed by a group of men following an argument. Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased while talking to news agency ANI said, "Vishal (Sahil`s elder brother) was returning from his gym when his bike "touched" a standing minibus near the Nangloi metro station, following which the two parties got involved in an argument after which the alleged persons thrashed him." "My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & who thrashed him," victim's uncle said.