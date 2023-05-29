NewsVideos
Delhi Sakshi Murder: Murder of minor girl captured in CCTV

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Delhi Sakshi Murder: Sahil absconded after stabbing 16-year-old Sakshi with knife and stone in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. This incident was captured in CCTV camera. Delhi Police has arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr in UP.

Delhi Murder Cae: Who is Sakshi's killer?
9:25
Delhi Murder Cae: Who is Sakshi's killer?
Delhi Police's statement on the murder- It seems she knew Sahil
1:25
Delhi Police's statement on the murder- It seems she knew Sahil
What has BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on the murder of a minor girl?
2:27
What has BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on the murder of a minor girl?
Delhi Murder: Sakshi's killer Sahil arrested
10:16
Delhi Murder: Sakshi's killer Sahil arrested
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
7:45
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

