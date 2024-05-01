Advertisement
Delhi School Bomb Threat: Nearly 50 Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats

|Updated: May 01, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: Around 4-5 schools including Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Delhi are in danger due to bomb threat. Children were taken out of school. Police team reached the spot. According to the information, information about the presence of a bomb in the school is given under the supervision of Delhi Police, Anti Bomb Squad and Fire Brigade. The Ukrainian operation has been launched after the school premises were evacuated. Watch what the family has to say on this matter?

