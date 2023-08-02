trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643590
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
elhi Service Bill: After the introduction of the Delhi Services Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday, a discussion in this regard will be held during the Monsoon Session of Parliament today. Meanwhile, today the opposition coalition INDIA will also hold a meeting there. On the Delhi Services Bill, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta said, "All parties that believe in democracy will vote against this bill (ordinance bill) and this bill will not be passed in the Lok Sabha."

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
 VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
 Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
Social Media posts on Nuh Violence goes viral
Social Media posts on Nuh Violence goes viral

