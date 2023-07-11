trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633734
Delhi: Supreme Court's action on the ordinance related to transfer posting of officers, served notice to the Center.

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The Delhi government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the central government's ordinance regarding the transfer posting of officers in Delhi. On which the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government and the LG, postponing the demand for a ban. Supreme Court has ordered to file a reply in 2 weeks. Along with this, permission has also been given to make the LG office a party.
