Delhi: The dirty game of conversion in Delhi's night shelters, police Mo. Kalim was arrested

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Delhi Police has arrested an accused who was playing the dirty game of conversion by visiting night shelters. Police have found objectionable material from the mobile of the accused. Please inform that the accused Mohd. Kaleem used to go to night shelters and show videos to people and incite people to convert.

