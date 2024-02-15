trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721495
Delhi Traffic Jam: Delays And Chaos As Protests Unfold On GT Karnal Road

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
the initial scenes of a massive traffic jam as commuters encounter delays and chaos entering Delhi, attributed to ongoing protests on GT Karnal Road. This exclusive footage captures the unfolding situation, providing a firsthand look at the challenges faced by commuters in the midst of the protest-induced gridlock.

