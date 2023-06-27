NewsVideos
Delhi: “Two accused have been caught, efforts are underway to nab rest” Special CP on gunpoint loot incident

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
A group of unidentified assailants looted cash worth Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh at gunpoint from a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi on June 24. Speaking on the same, two accused have been caught and efforts are underway to nab the rest of the accused.

BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi
play icon2:23
BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar
play icon1:18
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar
“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny
play icon2:13
“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny
Chhattisgarh: YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for
play icon0:58
Chhattisgarh: YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for "dil se bura lagta hai" meme passes away
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi
play icon2:31
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi

