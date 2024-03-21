Advertisement
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Watch:A heartbreaking incident occurred in Kabir Nagar, Welcome, as an old two-storey building collapsed late last night, claiming the lives of two workers and leaving another injured. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue anyone trapped under the debris. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.

