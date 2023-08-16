trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649628
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Session begins from today, chances of uproar

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Delhi Vidhan Sabha Satra: Delhi Assembly session is going to start from today. This session will last for two days. After the introduction of the Delhi Service Bill in the Vidhan Sabha, this session is expected to be stormy.

All Videos

Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viral Speech!
play icon5:31
Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viral Speech!
Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: Action of Haryana Police on the accused of Nuh riots..
play icon1:52
Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: Action of Haryana Police on the accused of Nuh riots..
Himachal Floods: Fight with death in Shiv Mandir! Shocking video surfaced
play icon6:3
Himachal Floods: Fight with death in Shiv Mandir! Shocking video surfaced
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli

Trending Videos

Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viral Speech!
play icon5:31
Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viral Speech!
Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: Action of Haryana Police on the accused of Nuh riots..
play icon1:52
Bittu Bajrangi Arrest: Action of Haryana Police on the accused of Nuh riots..
Himachal Floods: Fight with death in Shiv Mandir! Shocking video surfaced
play icon6:3
Himachal Floods: Fight with death in Shiv Mandir! Shocking video surfaced
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Delhi Vidhan Sabha Satra,delhi vidhan sabha vishesh satra,delhi vidhan sabha session live today,delhi vidhan sabha session live,delhi vidhan sabha session,delhi vidhan sabha session 2023,delhi vidhan sabha special session,vidhan sabha session live,Vidhan Sabha session,delhi services bill,delhi services bill kya hai,Delhi Services Ordinance,service bill delhi,delhi service bill in rajya sabha,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,trending news,Latest News,