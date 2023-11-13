trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687457
Delhi violates Supreme Court's ban over firecrackers

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Supreme Court had imposed ban on firecrackers. However, people violated the order at high level and set off firecrackers. Due to this, an increase in level of pollution level in many areas.
