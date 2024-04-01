Advertisement
Delhi Viral Video: Man Lying On Car Bonnet As Footage Emerges, Ignoring Traffic Rules

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
A viral video from Delhi depicts a man recklessly lying on a car bonnet, raising serious concerns about adherence to traffic rules. Shared by @SachinGuptaUP on Twitter, the footage has sparked widespread discussion about road safety practices. The alarming incident highlights the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such dangerous behavior on the roads.

