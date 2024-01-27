trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714543
Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
The oppression of winter continues in Delhi. However, there is some relief from the dense fog. But the temperature is still very low. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding cold wave, cold day and fog at some places in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. The level of pollution in Delhi today is also serious.

