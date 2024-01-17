trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710475
Delhi Weather Update: Fog delays several flights, trains and residents seek refuge around bonfires

Jan 17, 2024
Weather Update: Torture of cold is not showing any sign of abating in Delhi. Today people have got some relief from fog. The meteorological department has issued a red alert. It is being told that the temperature will continue to trouble us for a few more days. Today people have got relief from fog. The weather department has expressed fear that the mercury may go up to 4 degrees.

