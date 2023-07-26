trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640695
Delhi witnesses flood like situation due to heavy rain

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Delhi Rain Today: Delhi is witnessing heavy rains due to monsoon. After the rains, the water level of Yamuna and Hindon rivers may increase, after which, apart from Delhi, there is a danger of flood once again in Noida and Ghaziabad. For the last 2 days the water level of Yamuna is running around 206 meters and on Tuesday evening 2.5.35 meters was recorded. After reaching the highest level of 208.66 meters on July 13 at the Old Railway Bridge, the water level of the river remains around the danger mark.
delhi rain today,delhi ncr heavy rain,delhi rain today,delhi rain today live,delhi rain today news,Delhi rain,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,heavy rain in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi ncr today,reason of heavy rainfall in delhi ncr,heavy rainfall in delhi ncr,delhi rainfall update,Rainfall,Rainfall in Delhi,yamuna river in delhi today,Yamuna,yamuna water level today,Yamuna water level,monsoon 2023,monsoon weather,Zee News,