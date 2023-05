videoDetails

Delhi Wrestlers Protest: Program of Khap Panchayats canceled

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Today's program of Khap Panchayats has been canceled in protest of wrestlers from Haryana protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.