Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Day After Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

The ban on firecrackers in the national capital Delhi was violated fiercely. Due to which the city was covered with clouds of smoke and there was a lot of noise pollution. Last year the sky was clear on Diwali. But this time the picture was just the opposite. This year on Diwali, the pollution level in the city again reached its peak. This morning, Delhi's AQI was seen above 350.. which comes in the category of very poor. At the same time, it remains in the category of very poor at all the 39 stations. If we talk about Anand Vihar, then the AQI here has been recorded at 395. Jahangirpuri's AQI has been recorded at 397.. while the AQI of North Campus was recorded at 390.