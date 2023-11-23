trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691329
Delhi's AQI again crosses danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Pollution level in Delhi-NCR has again crossed danger mark. AQI has been recorded at 373 in Delhi. On the other hand, AQI figures are witnessing rapid increase in Noida and Gurugram also. As per latest reports, AQI has been recorded at 364 in Noida and 362 in Gurugram.
