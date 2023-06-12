NewsVideos
Demand for legal action on Sarwar Chishti, Deputy Mayor of Ajmer wrote a letter

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Sarwar Chishti New Bayan: Demand for legal action raised on Sarwar Chishti. Ajmer's deputy mayor has written a letter to the National Commission for Women demanding strict action against Chishti. Actually Chishti had given a controversial statement on women, after which the demand for strict action is being raised.

