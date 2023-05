videoDetails

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's U-turn at the invitation of Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham had sent an invitation to Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also accepted Dhirendra Shastri's invitation. But, now he has distanced himself from it.