videoDetails

Deputy Speaker Post should be given to Opposition,Says Congress

| Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Deputy Speaker Update: Big news is coming from the all-party meeting regarding the Parliament session. In this all-party meeting, Congress has demanded that the post of Deputy Speaker be given to the opposition. At the same time, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party raised the issue of changing the nameplate in the Kanwar Yatra and said that this is wrong.