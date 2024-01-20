trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712026
Deshhit: 1265 kg Laddoo Prasad from Hyderabad reaches in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Enthusiasm regarding the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22 is at its peak across the country. The echo of Ramnaam is being heard everywhere in Ayodhya. In such a situation, the whole country is celebrating the return of Lord Ram to the temple. Gifts for Lord Ram are coming from every corner of the country. Meanwhile, 1265 kg laddu has reached Ayodhya from Hyderabad.

