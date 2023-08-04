trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644791
Deshhit: A decision from Delhi! Mountain of sorrows broken in Beijing-Islamabad

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Two big news came from yesterday till today..and Beijing is on the target of both..the big thing is that both the news have positive message for India's economy..it seems that in the coming few years India will India's economy will get a big boost.. and as soon as the good news about India comes, the concern of Islamabad has increased across the border..

