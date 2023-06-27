NewsVideos
Deshhit: After 110 days, there will be LIVE rubbing of Pakistan in Ahmedabad

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
ICC has announced the official schedule of ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India. India will play its first match against Australia. But on October 15, India will have a clash with Pakistan. But all the 11 out of 11 players of Team Pakistan do not want to come to Ahmedabad. Pakistan Cricket Board till the last moment tried to change the location of Ahmedabad.

Baat Pate Ki: After 13 years, the ICC World Cup will again be held in India
Baat Pate Ki: After 13 years, the ICC World Cup will again be held in India
