Deshhit: After court order, Hindus perform midnight puja, aarti

| Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Deshhit: After the order of the District Court of Varanasi, worship has been started in the basement of Vyas ji present in the Gyanvapi complex. At midnight, the district administration started the puja amid heavy security arrangements. Video and pictures of the puja that started in the basement after three decades also surfaced. But there must be many questions in your mind related to the puja that started in the Gyanvapi campus. Like how the puja was started at midnight. Who all came to worship? Which god is being worshiped inside the basement? Which method of worship is being followed? Watch our exclusive report that answers all these questions.