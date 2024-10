videoDetails

Deshhit: After Russia Meeting, Will China Deceive India Again?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently met in Kazan, Russia, to discuss reducing border tensions. However, China’s track record of betraying its allies while pretending to maintain friendly relations raises doubts about its intentions. As India continues to navigate its relationship with China, the key question is whether Beijing can be trusted or if it will resort to its old tactics of deception.