Deshhit: Amit Shah attacks Nitish Kumar on Ram Navami Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

In Sasaram and Nalanda districts of Bihar, the violence that started with the Ramnavami procession continues unabated. Amit Shah has made it clear that BJP will not spare the rioters. Shah has fiercely attacked the Nitish government.